Kylie Jenner Reveals Stunning New Blonde Hairdo

Kylie Jenner has stepped out rocking a new hairdo – again. The 19-year-old internet sensation headed out to a Los Angeles studio to film, but not before snapping a few selfies while rocking her new look.

The natural brunette has gone platinum before, but this time it looks like she has decided to be a bit kinder to her hair, and chose to rock a blonde wig, cut in a bob to frame her face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star actually posted quite a few new photos to her Instagram account rocking the blonde bob. Naturally, some of her fans find the new look great, while others are comparing her to Rob Kardashian’s finance – and Jenner’s boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend – Blac Chyna. Chyna has also been rocking a platinum blonde look recently.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

But what her followers have really noted about her recent photos is her impressive cleavage.

The photos of Jenner sitting in her car, really show off her curves, and her deep neck black tank shows off so much more cleavage than she normally puts on display. Many people believe that Jenner has gotten a boob job, many more think this might be her second surgery.

#SecretProject A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Jenner has come under fire in the past about denying that she has gone under the knife. When she was 17, many thought that she had gotten her lips plumped. Now, many believe that she has gotten breast implants. Jenner denies both of those claims.

“No, people – I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out,” Jenner said on her website a while back defending her claims.

Whether she did or did not get breast implants, one thing is for sure, Jenner is certainly rocking her new look. Maybe she should consider making the blonde bob a more permanent look.

Next: Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Spent the Night in the Emergency Room | Miley Cyrus Spotted In Full Pink Unicorn Getup With Liam Hemsworth | Blac Chyna Ecstasy Case In Texas Dismissed | Jersey Shore’s JWoww shares Tattoo-Filled Workout Photo And Video

[H/T Daily Mail]