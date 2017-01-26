Kylie Jenner’s Potential Lawsuit Had A Very Strange Ending

Kylie Jenner managed to use her celebrity status in order to put to rest a potential legal battle.

The 19-year-old model was potentially facing a lawsuit by a makeup artist, Vlada Haggerty, who claimed that Jenner ripped off her photos to promote her cosmetics brand, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Haggerty threatened to take the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star to court over the issue. Vlada’s lawyer claimed that Kylie Cosmetics had a “history of taking Haggerty’s original dripping lip art and passing it off as Kylie’s.”

In order to settle the dispute, Kylie Jenner agreed to do some social media marketing for the makeup artist. Earlier this week, the Lip Kit creator took to Instagram to share one of Haggerty’s photos.

Because Kylie is one of the most followed people on social media in the world, it doesn’t seem like a horrible idea for Vlada to agree to squash the beef by having Jenner sharing her photos with 84 million people.

“This really is everything,” Jenner captioned the snap. “Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua!”

This really is everything 😍 Check out the wonderful makeup art of @vladamua! A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:54pm PST

When Kylie is fending off potential legal threats, the reality star has been busy posting a slew of sexy snaps on social media. Most recently, Kylie shared photos from her new Puma ads, and the pics will make your jaw drop.

The agreement with athletic brand Puma was a serious issue with another member of the Kardashian clan: Kim’s husband Kanye West. The “Fade” rapper has his Yeezy brand with Adidas and swore that Kylie would never have anything to do with Puma. Learn more here.

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner nearly facing a lawsuit for ripping off another makeup artist’s work?

MORE Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner Went Full Kendall Jenner And Revealed A See-Through Outfit | Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Whole New Look On Snapchat | Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries | Kylie Jenner Has Revealed A Set Of New Photos, And They Flaunt Every Curve | Kylie Jenner Shares Sentimental Post About Jordan Woods After Father’s Death | Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Juicy’ Booty Pic | Kylie Jenner’s Friend Gets Caught Mid-Pic Staring At You Know What | Kylie And Kendall Jenner Were Transformed Into Harley Quinn, And It Looks Amazing

[H/T TMZ]