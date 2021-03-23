Kylie Jenner Responds to Backlash After Asking Fans to Donate to Makeup Artist's GoFundMe

✖

Kylie Jenner has responded to the backlash she received after asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe for makeup artist Samuel Rauda, using her Instagram Story to explain the situation on Monday. Jenner told her followers that Rauda is not her current makeup artist, and that the two knew each other several years ago but no longer have a personal relationship.

"I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills," Jenner wrote. "Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest." The Kylie Cosmetics founder received criticism after sharing Rauda's GoFundMe, which was set up to cover the cost of medical expenses following a car accident that required surgery. Jenner donated $5,000 and wrote that she did so to help the GoFundMe reach its initial goal.

"I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam," she shared. "After learning in more detail about the accident it compelled me to visit his GoFundMe which was set at 10k. They had already raised 6k so I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought i’d post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate.”

Jenner continued, "I don’t know how all of this got so twisted but his family has reached out through Ariel and are very appreciative of all the donations, prayers, and love towards Sam… Anyone that knows me knows that I do things from the heart and I try to be helpful whenever I can be. Let’s all stay positive and keep Sam, his family, and anyone you know who is going through a difficult time in our prayers. I hope you have a beautiful day and let’s encourage each other to help."

Last week, the 23-year-old shared the link to Rauda's GoFundMe and wrote, "May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me." The GoFundMe has now raised over $100,000 of its new $120,000 goal. A number of people online criticized Jenner after she shared her initial post, with many of the opinion that she should have donated a larger sum or covered the entire cost of Rauda's surgery due to her personal wealth instead of asking fans to help.