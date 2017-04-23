Kylie Jenner Seen Holding Hands With Rapper Travis Scott At Coachella

Looks like Kylie Jenner has moved on from her relationship with Tyga, as the reality star was recently spotted holding hands with a new rapper.

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted holding hands with Travis Scott, at Coachella on Friday.

This news comes only days after she reportedly had an awkward run-in with her former flame, Tyga, who recently split with the reality star a little over two weeks ago.

Kylie and Tyga have been dating on and off for about two years now and apparently the ex-couple crossed paths at the festival on Sunday evening before Kendrick Lamar’s set at the music festival.

According to a source, the exes “shared an awkward hug.”

Kylie was reportedly with a few friends including her bestie Jordyn Woods and her bodyguards.

Meanwhile, a fan caught Kylie holding hands with 24-year-old rapper Scott on Friday night.

The two seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they kept their bodies close. But this isn’t the first time the two have been linked romantically.

It was also reported that the two were spotted at designer Jeremy Scott’s Moschino x Candy Crush party at the festival on Saturday.

Neither have come out and exclaimed they are dating, but the signs are evident.

