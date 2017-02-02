Kylie Jenner Gets Low For New Booty Pic

Kylie Jenner shared a new booty pic on social media, and the 19-year-old totally dropped it like it’s hot for her latest steamy snap. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share the sexy photo.

The Lip Kit creator captioned the pic, “ootd,” which is an acronym for “outfit of the day.”

ootd A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

In the sexy snap, Kylie was sporting a casual look with a pair of skin-tight, velvety pants that flaunted her curvy derriere, and on top, she wore a loose-fitting gray sweatshirt. To complete the outfit, the reality star rocked a flashy pair of high heels boots.

Kylie was photographed striking a seductive pose while crouching down with her back to the camera. She had a smoldering expression on her face as her raven black hair cascaded down the side of her body.

Since posting the photo on Instagram, Kylie’s followers showered the snap with more than 2.2 million likes and over 99k comments.

This isn’t the first time this week that Kylie has shared a seriously steamy snap. She’s taken a slew of sizzling hot bikini photos, and several that feature her rapper beau, Tyga.

On Tuesday, Kylie posted a photo that will absolutely make your jaw drop to the floor. She put her stunning good looks and ample cleavage on full display and shared the snap on Instagram for all of her followers to enjoy.

While on vacation with her famous family in Costa Rica, Kylie donned one of her most revealing outfits ever. Jenner was photographed wearing a white fringed dress that had a deep plunging neckline.

Kylie posted the photo with a poodle emoji as the caption.

🐩 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:31am PST

