Kylie Jenner Reveals Sizzling New Crop Top Picture

Kylie Jenner just unleashed a new photo on Instagram showing her rocking a crop top that will make your jaw drop. The Lip Kit creator took to Instagram on Sunday evening to post a smoking hot snap that could possibly be her steamiest look to date.

“Tag a friend with brown eyes,” the 19-year-old model captioned the pic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

tag a friend with brown eyes 👁👀 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 19, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

The photo shows Kylie wearing a spaghetti strap top that puts her busty figure and toned abdomen on full display.

Her long raven-black tresses cascade down her shoulder as she smolders at the camera with her long full lashes highlighting her brown eyes. To complete her outfit, Kylie was sporting skin-tight yoga pants that accentuated her hourglass shape.

Kylie’s followers lost their minds after she posted the pic and flooded the comments section with more than 70k messages, most of which expressed how stunning she looked. Since posting on social media, Jenner’s photo racked up more than 2.2 million likes.

This past weekend, Kylie and her Victoria’s Secret model sister Kendall Jenner released an all-new video to promote their clothing line, aptly named Kendall + Kylie.

Kylie posted the vide on instagram with the caption: “@kendallandkylie 10 minutes Kendall-Kylie.com.”

@kendallandkylie 10 minutes Kendall-Kylie.com A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:50am PST

The brief clip shows Kylie flaunting her ample cleavage in a black lace-up corset while Kendall looks runway ready in a puffy red coat and jeans.

Kylie’s video was viewed more than 4.4 million times and received more than 815k likes. Clearly there are a lot of fans out there digging the new clothing line. However, the items in the store aren’t exactly the most affordable for everyone. A pair of sweatpants reportedly costs around $300!

21-year-old Kendall Jenner also posted a photo when the collection was released. The pic showed her sporting a chic pair of sunglasses with glitzy over-sized, square-shaped earrings.

“DropOne now @kendallandkylie,” she captioned the photo.

DropOne now @kendallandkylie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:15pm PST

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Kylie Jenner’s sexiest Instagram photo?

Up Next: ‘Cash Me Outside’ Teen Danielle Bregoli Attacks Kylie Jenner’s Appearance On Radio Show | Kylie And Kendall Jenner Release Borderline NSFW Video Promoting New Fashion Line | Kylie Jenner Reveals The Ultimate Kardashian Bikini Picture

[H/T Instagram: Kylie Jenner]