Kylie Jenner And Tyga Release New Steamy Short Film

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend released a seriously steamy video for Christmas. In the short film, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to show off lots of skin while having a makeout session with her rapper beau in the shower.

The clip, which was set to seductive music by Niia, shows the 19-year-old leaving little the imagination as she wears only a white t-shirt as water pours over her curvy figure. Photographer Sasha Samsonova shot the video, and explained to W Magazine that the clip was Kylie’s “little surprise gift for the world.”

Samsonova wanted to give the world a look at Kylie that her fans have never seen before.

“It fell into place very, very naturally. It just happened,” Samsonova said while talking to W magazine. “The whole deal with this video is that it’s a very personal experience. It’s like you’re watching this person from a point of view that has never been seen before.”

Samsonova also explained that she wanted the lusty film to have a gritty feel to it.

“It’s super raw footage,” Samsonova said. “The thing about this video is that there’s no post-production work whatsoever. It’s only cut together. It’s very raw, and we tried to keep it that way – no skin retouching, nothing.”

Kylie and Samsonova have collaborated on several occasions. Earlier this year, the group raised eyebrows with a photo shoot where Kylie was seen straddling Tyga. The Lip Kit creator was topless as her boyfriend’s hand was grabbing her backside. Jenner posted the picture on Instagram with the caption: “happy birthday baby.”

Other Kylie Jenner posts on social media that have drawn heavy attention include: a photo in a nude bodysuit, the stunning gold dress, and this picture where Kylie looks exactly like her sister Kim Kardashian.

What was your reaction to seeing Kylie Jenner’s steamy short film with her boyfriend Tyga?

