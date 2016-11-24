Kurt Sutter Reveals Mayans MC Details, Unveils Sons Of Anarchy Thanksgiving Picture

Ok, it is time to start freaking out, Sons of Anarchy fans! Kurt Sutter has officially given us a timeframe for a huge Mayans MC tease of some kind.

That date is “sometime next week.”

Big news about the Mayans MC project coming next week. #MMC #MayansMC — kurt sutter (@sutterink) November 24, 2016

The Mayans MC show has been garnering serious steam lately with combined efforts from both Sons of Anarchy creator Sutter and star Emilio Rivera.

And on top of this Mayans MC news, Sutter dropped an intense Thanksgiving picture featuring wife Katey Sagal in the midst of a classic TV moment.

Are you excited to see Mayans MC when it starts?

[H/T Twitter, Kurt Sutter]