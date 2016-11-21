Kurt Sutter Reveals Amazing Emilio Rivera Sons Of Anarchy Fan Art

Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter took to social media to share an amazing piece of fan art for one of the characters from the wildly popular FX series. The image is a portrait of Mayans MC leader Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), and looks remarkably similar to the character.

Sutter shared the photo on Monday morning on his social media accounts with the caption: “Another amazing piece of fan art by @drpencil7 #MayanMonday #MayansMC @EmilioRivera48.”

Kurt Sutter has been extremely active on social media in recent weeks for more than just the purpose of posting fan art. The 56-year-old director has been teasing his followers about upcoming SOA offshoot series Mayans MC.

SOA fans can expect to see a lot more of Emilio Rivera in the upcoming spinoff series Mayans MC. The show will revolve around Marcus Alvarez, and

Rivera has been posting regularly on social media to tease the upcoming series.

#Rollout I caught a Pic of the Super Moon last nite ,it was pretty BaadAss.. #Mayansmc #emiliorivera A photo posted by Emilio Rivera (@emiliorivera48) on Nov 15, 2016 at 3:28pm PST

At this time, Kurt Sutter and his team haven’t released many details about Mayans MC. The FX network has described the series as a “dark, visceral family drama that takes a new look at the most American of icons, the 1% outlaw, this time reflected through a Latino lens.” One of the biggest mysteries about the show is whether Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) will be making a cameo in the series.

An official release date hasn’t been announced for Mayans MC at the moment, but the series is expected to air at some point in 2017.

To keep up with Sons of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter, follow him on Twitter here, and on Instagram here. Also, be sure to follow Emilio Rivera on Twitter here.

Is this the best piece of Sons of Anarchy fan art you’ve seen?