Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Share Sweet Snowy Kiss On Ski Getaway

If Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell weren’t already giving you relationship goals, now they will be giving you relationship and Christmas goals. The adorable couple recently shared photos from the Chrismas vacation on the slopes in Lake Mammoth, California.

“It’s hot as hell outside,” Shepard captioned an Instagram photo of he and his wife kissing on the slopes. Bell shared the same photo, but she captioned it a little more honestly. “I met the hottest guy on the slopes today, and promptly made out with him.”

The two actors decided to leave the sunny – or at least usually sunny – Los Angeles for the snowy, and much more “Christmas-y” slopes of Lak Mammoth. While they headed down the slopes, they found a bit of time for a little PDA. Bell, however, was able to catch a beautiful sunset while at the top of the mountain as well.

Of course, what is a vacation without friends? Belland Shepard shared the slopes with Bell’s former Veronica Mars co-star Ryan Hansen and his wife. Naturally, Bell and Shepard decided to share another smooch snap – only this time Shepard was kissing Hansen and Bell was kissing Hansen’s wife.

Adorable as ever! There wasn’t even mistletoe involved!

