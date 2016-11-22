Kris Jenner Shares Updates on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: ‘One Step at a Time’

Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, attended the Angel Ball in New York City on Monday where the late Robert Kardashian Sr. was honored.

Kris talked to ET about Kim Kardashian‘s recovery since the armed robbery incident in Paris this past October.

“She’s [taking things] one step at a time,” Kris shared. “It’s a process.”

Kim was expected to make her return to the spotlight at this event, but was not in attendance. Jenner also opened up about her son-in-law, Kanye West, and his recent and abrupt cancellation of the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo Tour.

It was reported on Monday that the rapper has been hospitalized. “I think he’s exhausted. Just really tired,” Jenner offered. “It’s a grueling tour.”

