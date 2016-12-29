Kris Jenner Donates 100 Gourmet Meals For The Homeless On Christmas Day

Kris Jenner was feeling extremely generous this holiday season. Not only did she throw a huge Christmas Eve bash for her friends and family, but also she decided to donate 100 gourmet meals for the homeless.

This past weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star teamed up with Justin Mayo, the director of a community outreach program called Red Eye, in order to give less fortunate citizens of Los Angeles a chef-prepared warm meal for the holiday.

According to TMZ, the meal was complete with “white truffle mac and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, turkey, ham, braised short ribs, mashed potatoes, pies, and cookies.

While the 61-year-old Kardashian clan matriarch wasn’t there in person, her good deed was greatly appreciated.

Kris Jenner reportedly didn’t even seek any media recognition whatsoever for the huge act of kindness. She only wanted to bring a little happiness to the people on Skid Row out of the goodness of her heart, according to Justin Mayo.

Mayo shared the story on the Red Eye inc. Instagram page. He posted a picture of some of the members of the outreach program with the caption: “Got a Christmas call from Jenner / Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate some food…100 gourmet chef prepared meals for those on Ski Row. No publicity. No press release. Simply an amazing family loving their city. They had no clue I’d post this but I felt people should see this side of their hearts.”

Kudos to Kris Jenner for the extremely generous gesture.

