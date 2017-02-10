Kourtney Kardashian Rocks New Pajama Look, With Heels

Looks like the newest celebrity fashion trend it to stay in your pajamas, or at least, rock your fanciest pair of pjs. While a few celebrities have recently posted a few photos of themselves rocking the bedtime look – including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in matching KFC onesies – Kourtney Kardashian took the look to the next level by pair hers with “going out” accessories.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of her latest style on her Snapchat. Not only was she wearing a set of silky navy blue floral jammies, but she was also not wearing a bra – because who wears that to bed? What’s more, she paired her comfy look with a pair of simple, but likely uncomfortable pumps and a full face of makeup.

While her post said that she had decided “it’s pajama day” it’s unclear if the reality star had decided to actually leave the house in her jammies. If she did head out, it wouldn’t be the first time she was out and about in her pj’s. Kourtney did attend a pajama party at Jessica Alba’s home earlier this year where everyone was rocking their comfy clothes.

Of course, Kourtney is only one of a handful of celebrities who have been posting photos of themselves taking pajama day to heart. Selena Gomez and Rihana are both guilty of giving into the comfort of sleepwear. Then, of course, there is Mariah Carey, who has admitted that most of her wardrobe consists of lingerie – which is normally worn as “night wear.”

What do you think of Kardashian’s pajama photo?

