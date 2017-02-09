Kourtney Kardashian Rejected Scott Disick’s Marriage Proposal In Costa Rica, Source Says

A source close to the Kardashians is claiming that Scott Disick proposed to Kourtney Kardashian while the famous family was on vacation in Costa Rica. However, the mother-of-three reportedly rejected the proposal from the father of her children.

“Scott proposed to Kourtney,” a source close to the former lovebirds said while talking with Us Weekly. “Not with a ring. He just said, ‘Let’s get married.’”

After nine years of being on and off again, Kourtney told Scott that she wanted to keep their relationship platonic, so “she told him no.”

“Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry,” the insider said.

Over the past two years, Scott has been on a mission to win back his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star girlfriend. Back in 2015, he went to rehab to get sober and doesn’t go to the clubs anymore unless it is a paid hosting deal.

“Kourtney is over being with him,” the insider said.

During the Kardashian family’s Costa Rica vacation, Scott ditched out early to hang out with several models. 37-year-old Kourtney reportedly was not upset that he was seeking the company of other women after the proposal rejection, but rather she is disappointed that Scott passed up on spending time with his children at the exotic location.

“Kourtney is not upset he’s seeing other women,” says a show insider. “She’s upset he’d disrupt the trip with the kids. If you’re dating someone important, bring her to meet the family. Don’t hide her.”

On January 29, the day before the Kardashian family was going to head back to the States, Scott Disick took off for Miami. He spent time poolside with several bikini-wearing beauties including Jessica “J Lynne” Harris and Amber Davis.

“This is all a ‘f–k you’ to Kourtney,” says the first source. “But she doesn’t care. She’s done with all of it.”

Most recently, Kourtney spilled everything about the Costa Rica vacation and you definitely are going to want to read what she has to say. Learn more here.

What are your thoughts about these new details regarding Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship?

