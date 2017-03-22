Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Wild Leather Pants In New Photo

Kourtney Kardashian donned one of her most daring outfits on Tuesday night with a pair of leather lace-up pants that showed off some serious skin. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share several photos that showed off her jaw-dropping look.

The 37-year-old captioned the snap: “l a c e d u p. on my app.”

The image shows Kourtney’s toned and tanned pins being only slightly covered in the racy leather bottoms. The pants laced up from her ankle to her hips and gave a glimpse of her skin the whole way up.

After posting on Instagram, the mother of three received a massive amount of praise from her loyal fanbase. The pic racked up more than 338k likes in less than a day and garnered thousands of comments.

The E! News star was clearly feeling confident in her outfit as she took to social media twice more on Tuesday to give a better look at her full outfit. The second photo was a head to toe view of Kourtney as she strutted down the sidewalk.

The black-haired beauty wore an eclectic getup with her bottom half being quite risqué and on top she opted for a casual baggy sweatshirt. Kourtney completed her look bright red lipstick while toting around a fancy designer handbag.

Kourtney’s third and most recent pic showed the occasion for which she sported the smoking hot, all-black outfit. She attended the Cleveland Cavaliers game with her younger sister Khloe Kardashian, who is dating the standout forward on the NBA squad, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe definitely had the same idea as Kourtney when picking her outfit on Tuesday as the Revenge Body host wore leather pants and a suede black top.

“GO CAVS! woot woot,” Kourtney captioned the final photo. The image showed the celebrity siblings sitting courtside and cheering on the defending champ Cleveland Cavaliers.

What do you think is Kourtney Kardashian’s sexiest Instagram pic?

[H/T Instagram: Kourtney Kardashian]