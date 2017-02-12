Kourtney Kardashian Caught Giving Mystery Man A Lapdance

After a romantically dramatic vacation in Costa Rica with ex-husband Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian clearly hasn’t been deeply affected by Disick’s behavior, as the reality star was spotted getting incredibly cozy with another man at a Grammy Awards party.

A few weeks ago, a large chunk of the Kardashian clan headed to Costa Rica for a much-needed family vacation. Along for the ride was Kourtney’s ex and the father of her children, Scott Disick. According to sources, Disick proposed to Kourtney, as the couple had purportedly been on the mend, but when she rejected him, he began to lash out.

Following the rejection, Disick immediately invited one of his model friends to join him on the vacation, going so far as to share a room with her in the same hotel the in which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians production crew was staying.

Kourtney’s family confronted Disick about his behavior, resulting in his early departure from the exotic locale. Once back in the states, Scott continued his spree of going on dates with models, which could have only annoyed Kourtney further.

Once Kourtney’s vacation ended and she returned home, she was spotted out and about wearing a necklace which read “Off,” seemingly giving an answer to all the rumors into whether or not her relationship with Disick was on or off.

If a necklace with three letters on it wasn’t enough proof that things aren’t working out with Disick, the fact that Kourtney posted a video of herself grinding on another guy’s lap at a Grammy Awards party should be enough evidence to prove that she’s moving on.

