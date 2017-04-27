Kourtney Kardashian Puts On Ab Show During Mexico Trip

Kourtney Kardashian has been having one heck of a birthday vacation. So much so, that it has made headlines. The 38-year-old reality show star has been sharing photos and videos of her time in Mexico through social media and it is the gift that keeps on giving.

This latest batch of photos has shown the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star showing off major underboob.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unafraid of showing off her body, Kourtney was seen taking a dip on the Mexican coastline in a bright blue bikini, which served only to cover the essentials.

The mother-of-three with an age-defying summer body, proved that an unsupportive bikini top makes absolutely no difference to the appearance of her perky assets. Kourtney was no doubt leading a revolution in how to wear swimwear, after wearing the same look on Sunday.

See Kourtney’s Underboob Bikini Pics Here

Previously she tried the underboob display in a scarlet red piece, yet the bikini top seemed even skimpier, threatening to free the nipple as she put on an energetic display. You can check her out in the scarlet red bikini below:

VIVA 🇲🇽 !! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

It is no wonder that the reality show star looks so good as she avoids sugar and has divulged that she prefers organic and non-GMO groceries.

She’s also a self-confessed gym addict, she maintains her fit form by doing grueling workouts with a personal trainer, which fans can see on the starlets social media accounts.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]