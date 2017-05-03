Kim Zolciak Reveals Emotional Hospital Photo With Son After Dog Bite

Kim Zolciak-Biermann shared a touching photo on Instagram to reveal that her four-year-old son, Kash, is healing “amazingly” well after suffering serious injuries from a dog attack.

The Don’t Be Tardy star began by writing in the caption: “I am so happy to report that Kash is still recovering and so amazingly!! He is the true definition of a pure innocent child. The injuries sustained to his skin are healing up perfectly because of his amazing doctors, nurses, modern medicine, my homeopathic treatments, his will and his positive attitude.”

The image shows the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, comforting Kash as he rests on a hospital bed. According to her post, the doctors are expecting Kim’s son to make a speedy and full recovery.

“Kroy, I and his doctors are amazed by his progress. 😍Again he will have no physical problems once he is fully healed and we are confident his mental and emotional state is healing back to its original state as well,” she wrote. “He is just truly amazing. I love spending everyday with him 🙊 I could eat him up, (he is still out of school).”

Kim concluded the post by saying: “Thank you again for EVERYONE’S love, support and prayers. They have not gone unnoticed. And I firmly believe they made all the difference. 💋 P.S. the nurse in this pic Danielle walked the halls with me, reassured me and found me a staircase (I avoid elevators) and was so sweet to us! Thank you Danielle (if you are reading this) 😉 GOD is sooo Good!”

Since Kash’s injury, Kim has been regularly taking to Instagram to share his progress. While the family was extremely frightened when the dog attack first happened, Kim and her brood seem to be in much better spirits now that Kash healing properly.

