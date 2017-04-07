Kim Zolciak Explains Her Changing Appearance ‘I’ve Aged, So My Face Has Thinned Out’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann can agree that she looks different from when she first entered the lime light back in 2008 on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I look different,” the 38-year-old told People.

But the reality star says it is time that is changing her, not anything else.

“I’ve aged, so my face has thinned out a little bit. But I have nothing to hide. And also I have nothing to prove!” she said.

Despite constant denials, she is constantly plagued by nose job rumors and now she’s speaking out about it.

“It’s frustrating but it’s a battle I’m not going to win,” she says of online naysayers who refuse to believe her denials.

“People can say what they want to say.”

And although Kim has admitted to some procedures such as Botox, fillers, a tummy tuck, breast enhancements and wearing wigs, she remains firm that her nose has never received any work.

“Why would I not talk about a nose job? Actually, let me show you – my septum is completely out. So, if I had a nose job, I definitely wouldn’t have a septum that’s hanging out,” she said to ET back in October 2016.

After a report in 2015 surfaced that she had undergone a full face lift, Kim shot back on Twitter, “I have not had surgery on my face period!!!!”

She has even been accused of undergoing mother-daughter plastic surgery with her 20-year-old daughter Brielle.

“I get irritated when they come for Brielle. I think people have calmed down about the nose — Brielle’s has not had a nose job,” she said in the new People interview.

Brielle has come under fire for admitting to getting lip injections for a plumper pout.



Of her social media followers, Kim’s eldest daughter told The Doctors, “They all tell me I’ve ruined my face. They think I’ve had all of this work done to my face when reality all I’ve done is my lips.”

