Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Tribute To Husband Kroy Biermann After Son Bitten by Dog

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 4-year-old son Kash Biermann was bitten by a dog over the weekend and was in surgery for hours as a result. The little boy was released from the hospital Monday, and Zolciak-Biermann used Instagram Tuesday to pay tribute to one of the most supportive people in her son’s life — her husband, Kroy Biermann.

I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann ❤️ Kash just got out of surgery in this pic and he was heading to his room. He woke up looking for his daddy. We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries. A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Apr 25, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

“I don’t know what I would do without you @kroybiermann,” the Don’t Be Tardy star captioned a photo of her husband walking next to Kash’s bed after the little boy left surgery.

“He woke up looking for his daddy,” the mom of six wrote of her son. “We left our house in such a hurry Kroy had no shoes on and I literally was half naked w/ deep conditioner in my hair…Those were the least of our worries.”

Zolciak-Biermann’s oldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, used Instagram Monday to share a photo of her little brother recovering from the ordeal.

my precious Kash… i’m so glad you’re doing so much better! i couldn’t imagine a life without you! thank you for all your prayers and wishes💛 A post shared by Brielle (@briellebiermann) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

“My precious Kash…I’m so glad you’re doing so much better!” she wrote. “I couldn’t imagine a life without you! thank you for all your prayers and wishes.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com