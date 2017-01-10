Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Reportedly Leads To 16 Arrests

Kim Kardashian may finally be getting some closure.

According to E! News, French authorities seem to be getting closer to what happened on that October night that Kardashian was robbed.

Several reports say that police have arrested 16 suspects who may be connected to the robbery in Paris. The reports also say that some of the suspects are still being held for questioning in France.

Kardashian recently stepped back into the limelight after taking a long hiatus from the public after the ordeal, in which robbers held her at gunpoint and stole nearly $11 million worth of jewelry, including one of her diamond rings.

After the robbery, an insider revealed to the outlet that Kardashian was doing better but was receiving professional counseling.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com