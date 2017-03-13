Kim Kardashian’s New Lip Ring Is Shocking To Say The Least

Kim Kardashian stole the show at the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards, stunning the crowd in a tight white gown that showed off all of her famous curves. That, however, wasn’t the biggest surprise she shared.

@kimkardashian at an event in #la #losangeles #kimkardashian #fashion #fashionblogger #style #instagood A post shared by Musekafeonline (@musekafe) on Mar 12, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

The 36-year-old debuted a new lip ring, planted firmly in the center of her bottom lip. There’s no official confirmation that the lip ring is permanent, but even if it isn’t it’s still quite the shocking style experiment.

She also adorned the ensemble with some large hoop earrings.

Kim was attending the awards ceremony to present an award to Jonathan Murray, the executive producer of her hugely popular reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and his long time life partner Harvey Reese.

In addition to his work on KUWTK, Murray is also the executive producer of Project Runway and is most highly revered as the creator of The Real World.

During her speech, she joked about how Murray and Reese met one another at a gay tennis tournament. She said, “‘Gay tennis? Is that different than regular tennis? You guys are going to have to fill me in on how the rules differ.’”

We’re honoring Jonathan Murray and Harvey Reese at the #LAImpactAwards tomorrow night! Thanks to Jon and Harvey for all that you do for #LGBTQ families, and to @kimkardashian for joining us to present the award! A post shared by Family Equality Council (@familyequality) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Kim hopped on Snapchat after the awards show to dote on Murray some more, writing, “Tonight I was so honored to give the family impact award to the man who believed in me from day 1, Jon Murray of Bunim Murray production.”

The new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered tonight on the E! Network.

