Kim Kardashian’s Friend Jonathan Cheban Speaks Out On ‘Hysterical’ Divorce Rumors

After word began to spread in the media that Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West were going to get a divorce on Wednesday, the couple’s close friend Jonathan Cheban officially chimed in to shut down the rumors.

Cheban attended the DailyMail.com Holiday Party and chatted with E! News about the celebrity couple.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just FaceTimed with Kim and Kanye and everyone’s talking about some divorce rumors and I was laughing because I didn’t hear that all day and I guess everybody else apparently here did and it’s so funny to me because it’s so not true,” Cheban said. “I don’t know where people come up with stories but it’s literally hysterical but Jennifer Aniston has also been pregnant like 1,000 times so it’s kind of a joke.”

Cheban continued by saying, “They’re in good spirits. I don’t want to talk much about them because it’s not my business but I do have to say that the divorcing is kind of hysterical, that I will mention, because I just spoke to both of them on FaceTime literally before I was coming here and when I heard that I literally burst out laughing.”

Earlier on Wednesday, another source echoed Cheban’s sentiment saying that couple is simply focused on getting Kanye healthy after his stay in the hospital following his emotional breakdown. The source also added that Kim and Kanye are very much devoted to one another even though they have hard a couple of months.

The Selfish author is hoping that her husband will keep making strides in the road to recovery by continuing with therapy.

“Kim wants [Kanye] to continue getting therapy even after all of this,” the source said. “He has support from so many people.”

While Cheban and another source maintain that Kim and Kanye are “in good spirits,” a different source close to the couple said on Wednesday that they were likely going to be calling it quits.

The source said: “She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs. But she’s felt trapped for a while.”

Clearly Cheban and other sources close to the couple strongly disagree with these rumors.

Do you think Kim and Kanye will get divorced?

MORE Kardashians: Latest Details On Kim And Kanye / Kim Wants To Divorce Kanye West, Source Says / Kardashian Sisters Totally Dissed Blac Chyna / The Kardashian Family Celebrates Saint West’s First Birthday With Never Before Seen Pics / Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Are Together Again / Kim Kardashian ‘Worried About Kids Being Around Kanye In Hospital’ / Keeping Up With The Kardashians Temporarily Shut Down / Kim Kardashian Jets Home Immediately After Kanye West News

[H/T E! News]