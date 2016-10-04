Kim Kardashian’s Former Bodyguard Speaks Out About Robbery, Questions If It Happened

Kim Kardashian-West claims that she was robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room while visiting Paris for fashion week. Her former bodyguard Steve Stanulis has since come out and said that he wouldn’t be surprised if the robbery didn’t actually happen.

Stanulis runs a private security firm, Silver Investigations, and has worked as a body guard for various celebrities over the years. Until recently, a few of those celebrities included the West family. Though he has been since fired by Kanye West, Stanulis does have an intimate knowledge of how the Wests manage their security, which makes him doubtful that Kardashian-West was actually robbed.

“If it is true, someone should tell Kim not to go on Snapchat telling everyone where you’re going and what you’re going to wear,” Stanulis said. “If this really did happen, she opened herself up to it.”

Recently, Kardashian-West found herself as the victim of a prankster Vitalii Sediuk – who is also known for grabbing Gigi Hadid and getting elbowed in the face. After the incident with Sediuk, it’s likely that Kardashian-West had her security on high alert, making it even harder for the potential robbers to have gotten access to her in her hotel room.

What Stanulis finds particularly suspicious about this supposed robbery is that Kardashian-West claims that her assailants were disguised as cops. It’s likely that the security team would have realized that the men were not cops and would not have let them pass, especially with a weapon.

“And again, if it is true and she’d had trained security on staff, it would have taken two seconds to debunk the story that the robbers were cops,” he continued.

All in all, Stanulis wouldn’t be surprised if the entire event wasn’t a staged publicity stunt. According to Stanulis, the Kardashians are looking for a way to get back in the spotlight.

“They haven’t been that relevant lately, so…” he said.

[H/T NYDailyNews]