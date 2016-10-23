Kim Kardashian West’s Friend Shares Throwback Photos of the Reality Star’s Sweet 16

Kim Kardashian West will celebrate her 36th birthday on Friday, Oct. 21, but her best friend Allison Statter is throwing it back to when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was just 16.

Statter shared a new post on Kardashian West’s official website Thursday, revealing 30 photos of the reality star’s Sweet 16, where Kardashian West rocked a green vintage slip dress and was gifted with a white BMW. The snaps also feature the star’s sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian, parents Kris Jenner and the late Robert Kardashian Sr., grandma Mary Jo Shannon and family friend Faye Resnick.

Along with the photos, Statter also included a sweet tribute to her longtime friend.

“It’s hard to believe that 20 years ago, Kim and I were turning 16 and learning how to drive,” Statter wrote. “I remember Kim’s Sweet 16 so well. Aunt Kris and Uncle Robert hosted a really nice lunch for Kim with all of her friends and family at a popular Italian restaurant called Cicada. We would all do our Sweet 16s at Cicada! How cool that Kim is wearing a vintage slip dress, LOL! Kim was always a tad bit younger than us, with her birthday being in October, so we were all ready for her to turn 16 so we didn’t have to drive her everywhere anymore!”

“Kim didn’t think she was getting a car because her dad had convinced her she didn’t need her own car at 16, so when Kim walked outside after lunch to her new white BMW in the parking lot, she was SO surprised!!!” Statter continued.

“As Kim and I have grown up together and gone through some life milestones—like getting our first jobs, moving into our first apartments, getting married and having babies—it’s nice to look back at all of our memories together. Her 16th birthday will always be a special memory because it was at a time in our lives where we didn’t have as much responsibility. We enjoyed every moment of being 16 together!” she ended the post. “Happy birthday, Kimmie. I love you more than you know!”

