Kim Kardashian Wants To Divorce Kanye West, Source Says

After two and a half years of marriage, Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West might be calling it quits.

One of Kim’s friends said to Us Weekly that “she wants a divorce.”

The source continued by saying, “It will take some time before she can do anything, but she doesn’t want to stay married.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been married twice before getting hitched to Kanye. She first wed record producer Damon Thomas, and then pro basketball player Kris Humphries.

Kim and Kanye have two children together, 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint. The Selfish author reportedly isn’t in a rush to split from Kanye as she is in the process of building her case to receive full custody of their children.

The past few months have been quite a tumultuous period for Kim and Kanye. Most recently, the “Fade” rapper was held at the UCLA Medical Center’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital for a nine-day stint. His physician, Dr. Michael Farzam, characterized the bizarre episode as “temporary psychosis.”

Sources have indicated that Kanye is now receiving outpatient treatment at an L.A.-rental home.

Until the 39-year-old rapper is fully recovered, Kim plans on “being a supportive wife.”

“She cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs,” the source said. “But she’s felt trapped for a while.”

While Kim is happy that Kanye is on the mend, she has been keeping the children away from their father. She has stayed out of the public eye at their 9,000 square-foot pad in Bel Air and “is being very protective and doesn’t want Kanye around the kids right now,” the friend said.

Earlier this week, the Kardashian clan celebrated Saint West’s one-year-old birthday. Only hours following Kanye’s release from the hospital, he made an appearance at the family’s “low key” party. However, it doesn’t sound like Kanye has been around the kids much more than that.

[H/T Us Weekly]