Kim Kardashian Transforms Into Mexican Artist Frida Kahlo

Kim Kardashian has been known to transform herself on occasion, but this time she made the leap to someone quite famous.

Using the Snapchat filter, Kim was able to appear as famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

To celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the social media app allowed users to transform themselves into iconic women including Kahlo, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie and civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

In the photos, the relaxed reality star can be seen in a green sweatshirt, reclining on what appears to be a cream couch.

Her famous raven hair is shown braided on top on her head with flowers, and her usually meticulously groomed eyebrows are overgrown, showing off Frida’s famous unibrow.

And Kim wasn’t the only one in her family making the most of the new Snapchat filters.

Her three-month-old niece, Dream Kardashian, also got the Frida treatment, with her mom, Blac Chyna, 28, sharing a cute photo of the adorable tot on social media.

But despite the filter’s popularity, Snapchat has been accused of white-washing the Mexican icon’s skin, with critics claiming the filter whitens skin tone.

It comes just days after a Connecticut man was arrested for destroying several copies of Kim’s Selfish book in a Glastonbury Barnes & Noble store.

According to TMZ, Carl Puia took offence at the selfie-loving star’s books being so close to the children’s section and at an eye level for kids.

After asking the store to place the books on a higher shelf, the 74-year-old returned three days later to find them in the exact same position. He threw a red liquid on the books destroying six copies.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]