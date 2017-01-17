Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps Of Her Kids At Music Class In Dubai

During her trip to Dubai over the weekend, Kim Kardashian took time to visit with the local children at a music class.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat in order to document the experience, according to Entertainment Tonight. While making the appearance, the 36-year-old mother of two went with a casual look as she rocked a t-shirt and ripped jeans.

The children at the school gifted the Selfish author a flower-covered headdress and necklace. Prior to the event, Kim didn’t tell any of the fans as she wanted to keep the appearance as low profile as possible.

The reality star traveled to Dubai in order to assist her her longtime friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. It likely was not difficult to convince Kim to make the journey as she reportedly was paid over $1 million for the appearance.

The flier for the Master Class read, “Mario and Kim will share personal stories from their ten years of adventures working together and traveling the world.”

Check out more photos and videos from the Dubia trip below:

In other news for Kim Kardashian, the suspects in the Paris robbery were officially charged. Kim also spoke out about the terrifying ordeal here. Check out how she recalled the incident here.

What are your thoughts about Kim Kardashian’s Dubai appearance with the children?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]