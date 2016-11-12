Kim Kardashian Shares Photos Of Her Kids On Halloween, First Photos Since Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian might be taking a break from social media after she was robbed in Paris, but that didn’t stop her family from sharing a few adorable pics of the Kardashian-West family from Halloween. Brother, Rob Kardashian posted the photos of Kim and her kids on Kim’s website Friday night, according to ET.

The reality star spent her Halloween wearing matching costumes with her 3-year-old daughter. The two donned Princess Jasmine costumes. Even 11-month-old Saint got into the holiday by wearing an Aladdin costume and posing with his big sister on their “magic” carpet.

Awww #RobKardashian released these cute adorable Halloween photos of #KimKardashian and her family! pic.twitter.com/fcAwWfzr9b — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 12, 2016

“North is crazy into Princess Jasmine right now,” Rob wrote on Kim’s website. “Kourt threw a Halloween dinner for the fam. This will be my life next Halloween!”

Kourtney Kardashian went dressed as Spider-man, while Kris Kardashian attended the party as Alice from Alice in Wonderland. Even though they weren’t out a big A-list party, the Kardashian family clearly had just as much fun at home enjoying the holiday with their kids.

What do you think of the laid back Kardashian Halloween party?

This article first appeared on Womanista.com