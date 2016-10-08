Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Could Cost Her $1 Million Per Month For Life

Kim Kardashian was rattled from her Paris Robbery, and the incident could cost her big.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star has cut all ties to her previous commitments and has stopped posting to social media, a move that amounts to nearly $1 million in losses per month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While she lost nearly $11 million in jewelry during the robbery alone, celebrity financial adviser Samuel Rad says it’s her decisions in the aftermath that’s really going to cost her longterm.

“[Kardashian’s] overall brand is generating at least $1 million a month through just general posts, not including anything that’s specifically being contracted with companies.”

She also brings in up to $300,000 from special event appearances, and each $20,000 for every non-ad-related social media post – All of which she’s now sworn off.

However, it’s possible Kardashian’s seemingly fiscally-irresponsible move could actually be a calculated one. According to Rad, her absence could have a significant rebound effect if she ever returns to social media.

“I think what’s going to happen is the first post she’s going to put up after not having posted for [a while], it’s going to get so many more followers and hits. I think that it might actually end up helping her,” said Rad. “Especially if Kim positions [her return to social media] correctly … I think it could be a really big moneymaker for her brand.”

“People are hoping to hear from her,” Rad continues. “If Kim positions herself correctly, she can have a real blockbuster media score.”

Kardashian is also hemorrhaging money in the form of additional security, which costs upwards of $120,000 per guard annually. With “two to four [guards] around the clock,” it really adds up.

“Kim is still upset and things are not even close to being back to normal. She has no plans to work in the near future. She just wants to stay home with her kids. She realizes that she has lived in a bubble. She could have never imagined being robbed like this. She is now more worried than ever about protecting the kids. She doesn’t want to let them out of sight.”

We’re happy Kardashian made it out of her ordeal without being physically harmed and look forward to her return to the media. Stay well, Kardashian!

[ H/T Yahoo ]