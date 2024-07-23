CBS Anchor Pavlina Osta's Dad Murdered in Florida, GoFundMe Launched

The father of CBS affiliate WDJT reporter Pavlina Osta was fatally shot at his family-owned jewelry store in Florida on Friday, July 19. According to local authorities, the incident unfolded at Volusia Gold & Diamond in Daytona Beach. Police Chief Jakari Young stated that the department received an emergency call at 12:57 p.m., reporting a disturbance at the establishment, reported Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The alleged perpetrator, identified as 83-year-old John Craiger, has been apprehended and faces serious charges. Authorities have filed one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder against Craiger. Initial investigations suggest that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Craiger, a customer, and the victim, Ghazi (Gus) Osta, rather than a robbery attempt.

The incident at Volusia Gold & Diamond took a complex turn when another employee, in an apparent act of self-defense, discharged a firearm at Craiger, inflicting multiple gunshot wounds. Additionally, a witness reportedly struck Craiger with a blunt object. Despite these interventions, Ghazi Osta did not survive the attack.

In a social media post, Pavlina Osta shared her profound grief with her followers. "Friday July 19th I got the worst news of my life," she wrote. "My mother told me that my father was murdered at our store Volusia Gold & Diamond. This pain is excruciating." The young reporter described her emotional state as fluctuating between shock, confusion, disbelief, and denial.

Osta recounted memories of her father, highlighting their special bond and his unwavering support for her aspirations. She fondly remembered a recent birthday trip to Lebanon, where her father had shown her his childhood home and shared family stories. "He loved to joke and play and laugh. He was so silly and I loved to be silly with him," Osta reminisced.

Pavlina Osta expressed her anguish at the timing of the tragedy, revealing that she had planned to visit her family that weekend but had to cancel due to flight issues. "I keep going from shock, confusion, to disbelief and denial. Now that I'm finally home with my family, I'm just waiting for him to come through the door and give me a big hug," she shared.

"We had such a special relationship, he always supported me in all my endeavors and always wanted me on top and to be the best. The morning this happened I was thinking of him and reminiscing on my last birthday trip. He took me to Lebanon and showed me where he grew up, he told me stories of our family and his life before he moved to the U.S.," Pavlina continued.

"I miss him so so much. Just knowing I was so close to seeing him (I was trying to come down this weekend for a quick visit but my flights got canceled so I went back to Milwaukee) makes it all the more unbearable," she added. "My mind is flooded memories and as much as I love that I have them, knowing he won't be there for more just breaks my heart. My family is absolutely gutted without him ... please keep us in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality."

The Osta family has established a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral arrangements and alleviate some of the financial burden on Pavlina's mother. As of this writing, the fundraiser had garnered just over $9,000 towards its $40,000 goal.