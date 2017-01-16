Kim Kardashian Reveals Jaw-Dropping Cream Color Dress That Is All But Painted On

Things are looking good for Kim Kardashian, with rumors of her troubled relationship with husband Kanye West dying down and suspects being arrested for her Paris robbery back in October, which means Kim herself is also looking good. At a recent appearance in Dubai, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrived in an impossibly snug dress, as opposed to the more casual outfits she’s been wearing in public lately.

Kardashian posted the pic featuring familiar friends Stephanie Sheppard, Carla DiBello, and Simon Huck while in Dubai, which also included a ride on a dune buggy. Kardashian opted for much more comfortable clothing for the off-road adventure, a wise decision on here part.

The class Kim was teaching cost $1,600 a pop, so of course Kim had to show the participants why it was worth that much by looking her absolute best. Her tour of Dubai also included filming segments for the newest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so clearly she didn’t want the camera to capture any bad angles.

The upcoming season of the hit reality show will also feature segments where she discusses the robbery, as a teaser was released that featured her sobbing while recounting the details.

You can see more photos of her Dubai adventures over at Daily Mail and also by tuning in to the new season of her reality show.

What are you favorite Kim Kardashian looks? Let us know in the comments!

