Kim Kardashian Makes A Startling Discovery After Her Robbery

In the days after Kim Kardashian’s robbery, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has come to a sobering realization.



“This incident was a completely life-changing event for Kim,” an insider told Us. “She realizes she was living in a bubble doing what she was doing. She loved flaunting her wealth and being so public. She felt safe and never really thought about her vulnerability. Now she knows she was so naive. Everything has to change going forward.”

In the days leading up to the robbery, Kardashian had “flaunted” the huge diamond ring Kanye had recently bought for her – the same ring the robbers demanded from her.

After the incident, Kim left Paris and reunited with her husband Kanye West at the Teterboro airport in New Jersey.

The internet has reacted in various ways to the robbery, with some even going so far as to joke about it. But celebrities quickly took to Twitter to defend Kim.

Kourtney ramped up her security detail after learning of her sister’s robbery, however, one of Kim’s former body guards doubts the robbery even happened in the first place.

Either way, we’re glad to hear Kardashian is planning on making some changes. She may have lost some precious items, but she was lucky to escape with her life.

[ H/T US Magazine ]