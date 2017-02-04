Kim Kardashian Reveals New Details About Relationship With Kanye West

Considering she’s made a living out of being famous and sharing her life with the willing public, Kim Kardashian has very few secrets that she’s kept from her fans. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her website recently to share some facts that even her most devoted fans might not have known, including how many piercings she has, where she has a unique freckle, and when she knew her and husband Kanye West were meant to be.

20 weird facts you didn’t know about me… on KimKardashianWest.com or the kkw app A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Kim revealed, “I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.” It might not seem like an incredibly unique experience to enjoy, but apparently their mutual appreciation of a warm room to sleep in was enough to show Kim that the two belonged together.

Speaking of sleeping, another strange fact Kim divulged was, “I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the sh*t out of people.” It’s possible that the reason her eyes are open is because she gets so warm while she’s sleeping that her eyes stay open to let some heat escape, but it’s tough to say.

Things have been tough for Kim for the past few months, as she was robbed in Paris back in October, where thieves got away with nearly $10 million of jewelry. Following that ordeal, Kanye was hospitalized for exhaustion and anxiety, fueling widespread rumors that the couple would be separating. Throughout this ordeal, she had abandoned all of her social media channels completely.

Luckily, Kim recently resumed posting to all of her social media networks like her old self and things seem to have gotten better for her and Kanye. Suspects were apprehended in connection with the robbery, so perhaps those details have given her peace of mind to share her life on social media.

The full list of facts Kim revealed are as follows:

“1. Kourtney and I were in the same Spanish class in high school. I was so smart I advanced a year! JK! She had to repeat a year of Spanish. But it was the best year because we had it together.

2. I crack my hands every morning.

3. I had a dark mole on my forehead that I had removed 3 times and it is a skin color and everyone thinks it’s a pimple, LOL.

4. I have a permanent retainer on my teeth inside that you can’t see.

5. I have 6 piercings – one bellybutton, one in right ear, 3 on my left lobe and one really high on left ear.

6. I have a freckle on my eyeball.

7. I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup. I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.

8. I hate cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese, and red velvet.

9. I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the sh*t out of people.

10. I take a blanket and pillow with me every time I travel no matter what. I need my own for the plane.

11. I have a nail file and cuticle cutter with me at all times. In my purse, travel bag, everywhere. I’m obsessed with my nails and cuticles. If my nails are chipped or not perfect, I feel filthy.

12. I know the alphabet in sign language and would cheat on my tests with my friends by speaking in sign language.

13. I jumped out of a plane sky diving when I was 20 years old and now I’m so afraid of heights.

14. I’m secretly the funniest person, but only in my inner circle. The things I say are wild.

15. I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.

16. I used to play tennis and went to tennis camp in Ojai with Allison.

17. I almost got kicked out of tennis camp for kissing a boy. My dad came to yell at me.

18. I drove to Arizona to visit Kourtney in college and brought her my car. We swapped BMWs, LOL. I had a smaller white one she wanted and she had a bigger black one I wanted.

19. I used to never be scared of bees and always wanted to hold them and play with them and I never got stung.

20. I’ve never had a cold coffee drink from Starbucks or Coffee Bean.”

Did you know all of these facts about Kim Kardashian already? Let us know which fact was most surprising in the comments!

