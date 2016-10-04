Kim Kardashian Isn’t The Only One Who Needs Protection According To Sister Kourtney

After Kim Kardashian-West was reportedly robbed at gun point in her Paris hotel room, it seems as though all of the Kardashian’s are stepping up their security. TMZ caught Kourtney at LAX coming back from Paris, and she was surrounded by big, burly guards.

It isn’t uncommon for the Kardashian family to be surrounded by their bodyguards, but today at LAX, Kourtney Kardashian clearly felt as though she needed a little extra protection. Not only did the reality star have two big body guards directly next to her, shuffling her through the crowd of reporters, but there was a whole other group of guards clearing the way to her car for her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course all of this comes after her sister Kim was robbed at gun point while in Paris. As it turns out, Kim Kardashian’s regular body guard, Pascal Duvier was with Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at a Paris nightclub when the incident occurred.

The family was in Paris for fashion week and had been seen out and about town. Kourtney had just arrived from France when TMZ caught her and her upped security on film. Her sister Kim and mother Kris were seen with increased security as well earlier this morning.

[H/T TMZ]