Kim Kardashian Goes Ultra Cleavage In New Photo

Kim Kardashian showed off a cleavage-filled pic on social media that is easily one of her sexiest snaps in recent weeks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to treat her followers to the steamy photo.

In the image, the 36-year-old is seated on a stool in the middle of a massive changing closet while taking it easy sipping on a drink. Kim was photographed wearing a skin-hugging top that highlights her busty build.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She edged up her look with a thick black choker necklace, fishnet stockings, and a pair of black high heels. The reality star’s signature dark brown locks were parted down the middle of her head and cascaded down her back.

Kim’s husband, rapper Kanye West, is seen in the background talking with another woman in the photo while holding up a white clothing article.

The eye-catching pic was an instant hit with her followers. In only a day, the post racked up more than 1.2 million likes while thousands of social media users took to the comments section to express how stunning the Kim looked.

The mother of two shared the pic with the simple caption: “Vibey.”

Vibey A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:48pm PST

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian spent some time at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles. On Wednesday morning she helped kick off the second annual Make March matter campaign.

“You know, this hospital is really important to me,” she said according to E! News. “I’ve actually had friends that have had their babies here and I’ve spent, you know, weeks on end with them visiting them.”

“My family and I always love to come here and throughout the year, just try to pop in and put a smile on your kid’s faces or, more importantly, the families that are struggling so hard to still work and take care of them and not wanting to leave their children by themselves. So anything we can do, and my family can do, we love being a part of this community and helping out.”

Check out photos of Kim Kardashian at the hospital here.

To keep up with Kim Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is Kim Kardashian’s steamiest Instagram snap?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kim Kardashian, E! News]

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!