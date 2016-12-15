Kim Kardashian Appears In Public For First Time In A Long Time

Kim Kardashian made a rare appearance in public on Wednesday night while attending a Christmas party at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

#KimKardashianWest attended Shelli Azoff’s Christmas Party in Inglewood, CA yesterday. [via @kimkanyekimyeofficial 📸 @margaretweitzman] A photo posted by Facebook | Twitter: TeamKimye (@teamkimye) on Dec 15, 2016 at 8:25am PST

The holiday bash was a star-studded gathering hosted by Shelli Azoff, the wife of music mogul Irving Azoff, according to People.

One lucky partygoer was able to snag a picture with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The woman has recently set her Instagram account to private, but the photo made its way onto the “teamkimye” account.

In the black-and-white snap, Kim and the partygoer are all smiles while looking at the camera.

The 36-year-old reality star attended the event with her mother and Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner.

The party was one of the few times that Kim has stepped out in the spotlight since the robbery in Paris earlier this year in October. The Selfish author has been noticeably absent in the public eye as well as on social media since the frightening ordeal.

It’s possible that Kim wanted to embrace the cheerful spirit of the holiday party given how tumultuous her life has been in recent months. In addition to the Paris robbery, her husband, Kanye West, was recently hospitalized for an emotional breakdown of sorts that caused strain on their relationship.

After the news of Kanye’s hospitalization, rumors began to circulate in the media that the celebrity couple was heading for a divorce. Several sources close to Kim and Kanye have vehemently denied the claims. However, others have said that they are likely going to be calling it quits.

“Kim still denies they are getting a divorce, but things are definitely not great between her and Kanye,” a source said. “Kanye is supposed to rest and focus on his mental health. Instead, he has had a very busy week and is done resting.”

Even though there has been tension in their marriage, Kim and Kanye are reportedly spending the holidays together as a family.

Are you surprised that Kim Kardashian stepped out in public for this Christmas party?

