Kim Coates Reveals Which Sons Of Anarchy Spin-Off Fans Asked Him For

Sons Of Anarchy was one of the highest-rated TV shows during its seven-year run, so it’s no surprise that the series was given the green light for a spin-off series.

Creator Kurt Sutter is currently developing the Latino-driven Mayans MC series, and he’s previously revealed that a First 9 prequel show is also in his future plans.

While those are sure things, there are plenty of other spin-off shows that fans have asked the cast and crew for over the years. According to Kim Coates, he’s been asked multiple times for a spin-off based around his character’s love story late in the series.

During the last couple of seasons of Sons Of Anarchy, Coates’ character Tig Trager formed an unlikely relationship with a transgender woman by the name of Venus Van Dam – played by Walton Goggins.

When speaking with ComicBook.com this week, Coates revealed that fans would always approach him after the show ended, asking when a Tig/Venus spin-off series would be happening.

“People kept going, ‘C’mon, we should have a Tig Venus spin-off! What are they doing?!’”

While Coates made it clear that he loved played Tig, and enjoyed the story that he and Venus were able to tell, he wasn’t looking to make that series happen any time soon. With all that Kurt Sutter has in the works, it’s unlikely that’s on his agenda either.

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves.

