Kim Coates Describes Life After Sons Of Anarchy

When Sons Of Anarchy ended in 2014, it left a huge void in the lives of its fans. People were incredibly invested in the show throughout its seven seasons, and it was heartbreaking to witness the story come to an end.

Fans will always take a piece of SOA with them, and the same can be said for the show’s cast members.

According to Kim Coates, who played Tig Trager on the show, he’s always going to carry those experiences with him – wherever he may go.

During an exclusive interview, we asked Coates about his experiences after the finale of the show. Even though the guy has taken part in nine films since the series ended, he’s still connected to that series.

“I’ve moved on. I really have, but I’ll never, ever forget playing that guy. What’s it like? It’s a crazy world out there because obviously I can’t go anywhere without being recognized now from that show. I guess that’s part of the package of being in a successful television series.”

Not only does the enormous amount of time spent on the show have an affect on the actors, but Coates also relates it to the chemistry they had, and how close of a family they all became.

“And we got along so well, it was a freak show. I don’t know how that happened, but we got along so well. We fought like family but we loved each other.”

It’s hard to imagine what it would be like to take part in something like that. It’s not often that a cast and crew connect so well, and it only confirms the fact that Sons Of Anarchy was a one-of-a-kind sort of thing.

Kim Coates can be seen next in the upcoming movies The Adventure Club and Officer Downe.

