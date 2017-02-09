Khloe Kardashian Shares Insanely Hard Workout Video That Is All The Booty

Khloe Kardashian shared an all-new video showing her exercise regimen, and it is seriously intense. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a montage of footage taken during her latest workout.

The Revenge Body host shared the video with caption: “Snap…Khloe Kardashian.”

Snap 👀 KhloeKardashian A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Since posting on social media, Khloe’s insane training video has racked up more than 2.6 million views and over 243k likes. Thousands of her followers also dropped in the comments section to express how inspired they were by the workout video.

The series of clips shows the 32-year-old reality star going through a series of exercises, many of which were intended to help shape her famously curvaceous derriere. The high-intensity training routine was a full-body workout that involved pushups, burpies, workout ropes, and various core exercises.

In the video, Khloe is rocking an all-black look complete with skin-tight pants and a fitted pullover that flaunted her fit physique.

Over the past few years, Khloe has become a total fitness guru. She was featured on the January/February cover of Health magazine and she has been very vocal about her journey to achieving a healthier lifestyle.

“I always say to set realistic goals, because then you don’t get discouraged,” she said. “Do something, and then set a new goal from there. I don’t believe in a quick fix. I like making lifestyle changes.”

Khloe also revealed when she first began to work on transforming her body.

“I was going through my divorce, and I just really needed an outlet. I had turned to food and had an unhealthy relationship with food my whole life, and I was like, ‘Food has never helped me lose weight.’

She continued by saying: “I get body-shamed now that I work out! But I don’t care what weight I am. It’s genuinely about me being healthy. I was never like, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds in 30 days.’ Trust me: I’ve done juice cleanses. I did the Master Cleanse. Like, what would Beyoncé do? But it didn’t work for my body and my lifestyle.”

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, follow her on Instagram here. Also be sure to check out Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the series returns on March 5 at 9 p.m. on E!

What was your reaction after seeing Khloe Kardashian’s insane workout video?

