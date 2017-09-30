Khloé Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Father Robert With Heartwarming Snaps

Following the news of her own reported pregnancy spreading like wildfire across social media, Khloé Kardashian is reminiscing and paying tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian.

To the greatest of the great… miss you everyday! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 30, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

On Saturday, the 33-year-old reality star took to Instagram to honor Robert Kardashian Sr. on the 14th anniversary of his death.

“To the greatest of the great… miss you everyday!” Kardashian wrote alongside several throwback images of her father and her siblings. In one of the images, Kardashian can be seen as a toddler with her sisters as they are being hugged by their late father.

Robert Karadashian St. gained national recognition as the friend and defense attorney of O.J Simpson during Simpson’s 1995 murder trial. In 2003, Kardashian was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and died less than eight weeks later at the age of 59 on Sept. 30. He was buried at Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, California.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Kardashian, 33, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26 were expecting their first child. The two, who began dating in September 2016 have not yet confirmed the news.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Taylor Hill