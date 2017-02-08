Khloe Kardashian Reveals A Valentine’s Day Post Like No Other

In a post fit for Valentine’s day, Khloe Kardashian stuns in a gorgeous new look. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed by her friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin, who had to use a little emoji photoshopping to make sure Kardashian kept her modesty.

Atkins posted a gorgeous photo of Kardashian on her Instagram page after she helped the Revenge Body star get ready for her latest episode. Kardashian rocked her blonde locks in a super straight do, cut blunt on the ends for drama. Her makeup was very pin-up inspired with a dark heavy eye and red, red lipstick. He had a gold cross hanging from her neck.

But it was what she was wearing that truly made mouths drop. The youngest of the Kardashian sisters was rocking a white lacy corset that was all but a little see-through. Needless to say, the looked amazing! Also, she’s lucky she had such a great friend post the photo because Atkin made sure to put little heart emojis where Kardashian’s nipples would be visible.

Back w my little A1 from Day 1 @khloekardashian ❤️❤️ @joycebonelli #jenatkinhair @goodamerican @revengebody I’m obsessing over my new @mizutaniaustralia scissors!l thx again @valonzhaircutters A photo posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

This post comes shortly after a source close to Kardashian told Us Weekly, according to Daily Mail, that the reality star is in a good place in her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, but wouldn’t be against moving their relationship closer to marriage. Of course, Kardashian is still newly divorced from her ex-husband Lamar Odom, but it seems that she has really found a great partner in Thompson.

“Tristan is unbelievably good to her,” the source said. “She didn’t think she was ever going to have that again after Lamar.”

Does this mean we could be hearing wedding bells in the near future for another Kardashian? We’ll just have to wait and see.

[H/T Daily Mail]

