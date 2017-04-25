Khloe Kardashian Becomes The Ultimate Woman In Red In New Photo

Khloe Kardashian stunned on social media showing off a revealing dress that was one of her most eye-catching outfits to date. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram this weekend to unleash the red-hot photo.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

The 32-year-old reality star shared the photo with three heart emojis in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Khloe’s post was a mirrored image that showed her rocking a bright red dress that featured an extremely deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that will make your jaw drop. The Revenge Body host complimented her look with a lacy slip and a matching red bra. To complete her outfit, Khloe rocked chic sunglasses and carried a large red handbag.

The photo was a smash hit with the Good American Jeans creator’s adoring fans as they showered the sexy snap of Khloe with more than 743k likes and thousands of comments.

When Khloe Kardashian isn’t taking steamy photos in racy outfits, she commemorated the anniversary of the Armenian genocide on social media in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Today marks the 102-year anniversary of the Armenian genocide. In 1915, the Ottoman Empire committed mass extermination of 1.5 million Western Armenians. I am proud to be an Armenian!!! It is our duty to not be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation no matter their race or creed. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. It saddens me that history books don’t acknowledge such torture but my voice will be used to bring awareness tomy people for being survivors!!!”

Khloe then added a powerful quote to finish her post.

“‘I should like to see any power of the world destroy this race, this small tribe of unimportant people, whose wars have all been fought and lost, whose structures have crumbled, literature is unread, music is unheard, and prayers are no more answered. Go ahead, destroy Armenia. See if you can do it. Send them into the desert without bread or water. Burn their homes and churches. Then see if they will not laugh, sing and pray again. For when two of them meet anywhere in the world, see if they will not create a New Armenia.’ William Saroyan #Neverforget #armeniangenocide #1915.”

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Khloe Kardashian]