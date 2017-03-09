Khloe Kardashian Potential Engagement Details Revealed

Looks like wedding bells are in the air for one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars.

According to a source close to the couple, 32-year-old Khloe Kardashian and NBA pro Tristan Thompson will soon be taking their relationship to the next level.

“Khloe and Tristan are doing so great and have an incredible relationship,” the source revealed to ET on Thursday, adding, “There could be an engagement this summer.”

However, The Revenge Body host isn’t putting any pressure on her guy to get down on one knee.

“Khloe doesn’t need a title to make their relationship real and she doesn’t want to mess up how perfect it is now,” the source said. “She’s already done the marriage thing [with now ex-husband Lamar Odom]. Getting engaged is not something she’s sitting around stressing about. If it happens, it happens, but it’s not something she’s stressing about right now.”

Although Khloe’s not too worried about getting a ring from Tristan, she is itching to start a family with the Cleveland Cavaliers star. The pro basketball player welcomed his first child, son Prince, back in December with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

“Khloe is dying to have kids,” the source said. “It’s something she’s wanted for years, even with Lamar. Tristan just had a baby and Khloe sees how wonderful of a father he is. Khloe sees how close in age Kim, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian’s children are and she wants the same.”

“It’s certainly a thought in her mind, but she isn’t putting pressure on Tristan to give her that right now [either],” the source continues. “She doesn’t want anything to mess up what they have going on.”

The source also told ET that the reason why Khloe and Tristan get along so well is because they “just vibe so well” together.

Last month, the adorable couple enjoyed a romantic getaway to Jamaica. Khloe shared highlights from their mini vacation on Instagram.

“My love [heart emoji],” the blond beauty captioned a snap of her and Tristan knee-deep in the crystal blue water.

