Khloe Kardashian Wishes Sis Kourtney Happy Birthday By Revealing Video Of Her On The Toilet

Khloe Kardashian wished her older sister Kourtney “happy birthday” in the most hilarious way possible. The Revenge Body host took to Instagram on Monday night to post a montage of embarrassing videos of her now 38-year-old sister including footage of her on the toilet!

Happy birthday to the Milly to my Vanilli @kourtneykardash A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 17, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

The 32-year-old reality star shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Happy birthday to the milly to my Vanilli @kourtneykardash.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The first clips show Kourtney cracking a smile and then riding on a carousel followed by other seemingly innocent footage of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As the video continues, it becomes clear that Khloe took it upon herself to compile footage that was a little more humiliating.

Kourtney can be seen looking intoxicated in multiple clips and even seated on the toilet in another.

The video was a smash hit with Khloe Kardashian’s followers on Instagram as it was viewed more than 3.6 million times in less than ten hours. Thousands also took to the comments section to wish Kourtney a “happy birthday.”

Judging by their Instagram profiles, Khloe and Kourtney are not only sisters but also they are best of friends. Two weeks ago, the celebrity siblings met up on the red carpet at the launch of Khloe’s new Good American clothing selections.

Khloe took to social media to share a video of them hugging while jumping up and down. “When @kourtneykardash surprises you at your @goodamerican launch!! Don’t miss a brand new #KUWTK tonight at 9/8c on E!” Khloe captioned the post.

‪When @kourtneykardash surprises you at your @goodamerican launch!! Don’t miss a brand new #KUWTK tonight at 9/8c on E! 👯❤‬ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 2, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she celebrated her birthday weekend by spending Easter with Kim Kardashian’s family and John Legend and his supermodel wife Chrissy Teigen. On Sunday, the star-studded crew had quite an extravagant holiday celebration as they had a petting zoo and got a surprise from the Easter Bunny.

Sports Illustrated cover girl Chrissy Teigen gifted the entire Kardashian clan beautiful Easter baskets filled with flowers and a chocolate bunny, according to E! News.

Kourtney took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a sexy snap. The mother of three captioned the photo: “Queen of Easter.”

Queen of Easter. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Khloe Kardashian, E! News]