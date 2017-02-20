Khloe Kardashian Makes Wild Bathroom Surprise, And It Was Caught On Video

Khloe Kardashian made an unexpected appearance in Jamaica this weekend, in a ladies room. A new video surfaced on the Internet showing an excited fan filming the moment she ran into the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in the bathroom.

#KhloeKardashian spotted last night in Kingston 🎥 @eltomsin @khloekardashian A post shared by Tropixs (@thetropixs) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:59am PST

On Saturday night, the 32-year-old reality star was attending an after-party for the Youth View Awards, which is basically Jamaica’s Teen Choice Awards, at the Fiction Fantasy nightclub.

When Khloe went into the restroom a fan took the opportunity to film a slightly awkward meet and greet with the Revenge Body host.

“Look who I see in the bathroom of all places…It’s Khloe,” the fan said with a huge smile on her face.

Even though it was probably a bit strange for Khloe, she seemed to be a good sport about the entire ordeal and smiled for the camera. She even posed for several pics with the fans while still in the bathroom.

The fan captioned one of the photo with Khloe: “She was so damn nice and I’m still in shock! I mean, come on! What are the chances of meeting a Kardashian in Jamaica, In Kingston, in a bathroom on a night you didn’t really want to go out and she happens to be your favorite Kardashian.”

Khloe was in Jamaica on a romantic getaway with her NBA baller beau Tristan Thompson. The lovebirds hit up several hotspots on the island for several adventurous activities including zip-lining at Mystic Mountain in Ocho Rios.

The two visited Olympic legend Usain Bolt’s shop, Tracks and Records, and even got a shout-out from the fastest man in the world on Instagram.

“Last night @khloekardashian and @realtristan visited us at #TracksAndRecords #Kingston to #TasteREALJamaicanVibes,” Bolt captioned the photo.

Last night @khloekardashian and @realtristan13 visited us at #TracksAndRecords #Kingston to #TasteREALJamaicanVibes A post shared by Usain Bolt’s Tracks & Records (@ubtandr) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:43am PST

How would you react if you ever randomly ran into Khloe Kardashian?

