Khloe Kardashian Gives Shoutout To Ashley Graham With Bra Video

Supermodel Ashley Graham has made an adoring fan out of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian. Earlier this week, the 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a video that shows Ashley Graham wearing an outfit from her clothing line and totally gushed over the brunette beauty.

So I am casually stalking @theashleygraham instagram page and I come across this Boomarang of her in a pair of my Good American jeans!!!! Ahhhhh I’m so excited! 💙❤️ Babe, you look amazing!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

The Revenge Body host captioned the clip: “So I am casually stalking @theashleygraham instagram page and I come across this Boomerang of her in a pair of my Good American Jeans!!!!! Ahhhhh I’m so excited! Babe, you look amazing!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The images showed Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Ashley Graham and another busty friend opening and closing their leather jackets to reveal their black lingerie tops. To complete her look, Graham rocked a pair of chic jeans that were from Khloe Kardashian‘s fashion line, Good American, that perfectly hugged her curvy figure.

Khloe’s post giving a shout out to Graham was a smash hit with her followers on social media. Since sharing on Instagram, the clip was viewed more than 4 million times and received over 364k likes.

This isn’t the first time that Khloe Kardashian has spoken very highly of the Vogue cover. Back in 2015, after Ashley walked the runway during New York Fashion Week, Khloe took to her app to pen a praiseworthy post about Graham, according to Daily Mail.

“I think Ashley is breathtakingly beautiful, but what really catches my eye is the confidence that she exudes,” Khloe wrote. “I truly believe that beauty comes in so many shapes and sizes, it’s not one-size-fits-all. Being a woman and being human means that we are all unique (and that can mean having curves and something to hold on to). Seeing Ashley in the press really gives me a confidence boost and makes me feel good to have curves. Get it, girl!”

To keep up with Khloe Kardashian, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian and Ashley Graham could become BFF’s?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Khloe Kardashian]