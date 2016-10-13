Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Officially A Couple

It’s official. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are in a relationship.

E! Online reports that there’s been rumors surrounding the couple, but it is now official.

Fans have learned that Khloe has made a trip to Ohio to support the Cleveland Cavalier during his preseason game. And it looks like she will be making some more trips in the future. Sources close to E! say she is having a lot of fun at the moment:

Khloe and Tristan are doing really well. They are exclusive. There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together. She’s even gotten close with a few of his friends and they all hang out sometimes. Khloe hasn’t had this much fun with someone in a while.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also shared her excitement about the new relationship:

I think just with any relationship, just in life, I think it’s about chemistry and about values. You know, about how two people get along, so…you know how that goes!

We wish the new happy couple a happy future and hope to see more of them soon.

