Kenny Chesney Defends Himself to Beyonce’s Fans

Beyoncé is SLAYING for these white folks… But Keith Chesney doesn’t seem impressed. 😐 pic.twitter.com/VB2HxYFmfS — Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) November 3, 2016

In an audience pan during Beyoncé and the Dixie Chicks’ performance at the CMA’s last week, the camera found Kenny Chesney, who looked less than excited while he watched the show.

ABC News reports the country singer was surrounded by dancing celebrities while he remained stone-faced. Beyoncé’s fans were quick to call him out for his reaction, saying he was unhappy to have the singer join the Dixie Chicks because she’s not a typically country artist.

The 48-year-old musician called out the Beyhive saying it’s simply not true.

“I love Beyoncé … I loved her Super Bowl performance, her sense of how to make the music hit really hard — and give it drama when she’s onstage. The idea her fans were so quick to judge me, or know what I was thinking doesn’t feel like the woman I’ve always imagined Beyoncé to be — and honestly, the people who love her music, either.”

Bey and the Dixie Chicks performed ‘Daddy Lessons” the first country song by the superstar from her newest album, Lemonade.

Chesney says he has nothing but mad respect for Bey and that fans were too quick to judge him.

“As someone who believes in the message of ‘Spread the Love,’ we try to find the best in people — and in this case, that meant really watching the musicianship on that stage, as well as a guest in our format who’d written an incredible song,” he continued. “I am amazed and saddened this is the response my respect for her art gets.”

