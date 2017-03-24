The First Time Kendra Wilkinson Comes Face-To-Face With Estranged Mom Caught On Tape

An all-new trailer for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition shows the first face-to-face reunion between Kendra Wilkinson and her mother Patti in several years.

From the moment the two lay eyes on one another, the fireworks begin to fly.

“Our last goodbye, I took very seriously,” the 31-year-old blond bombshell says when Patti arrives at the Marriage Boot Camp mansion.

The former Playboy model severed ties with her mom back in 2015 after accusing her of leaking personal details to the press. Kendra didn’t even tell her mother when she was pregnant with her second child because she was afraid that Patti would tell the tabloids, according to Daily Mail.

“What made you okay with me f***ing every guy?” Kendra asks.

Patti sarcastically responds by saying, “Yeah, a mother wants her daughter be a whore.”

The trailer teases a slew of further heated arguments and intense moments between the estranged mother-daughter duo.

“Every time I have happiness, she’s there to kill me. I cannot do this,” Kendra said.

The mother of two and Patti first started butting heads after Kendra began dating her now husband and former NFL standout Hank Baskett.

Another scene shows Kendra tearfully saying that she “never intentionally wanted to hurt” her mother.

Kendra Wilkinson recently spoke out to People magazine saying: “In her mind she deserves a piece of what I’ve got. I’ve done all the work, so it has to come on her end now. She’s going to have to be the one to prove to me that she’ll never sell me out again.”

The other reality stars featured in the show include Teen Mom OG’s Farrah Abraham, Jersey Shore vet Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and former NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson.

Check out the new trailer for Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition above.

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition premieres on WE tv on April 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

